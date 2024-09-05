POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $63.82

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.82, but opened at $65.83. POSCO shares last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 58,470 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.
