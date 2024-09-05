Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $124.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Post stock opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. Post has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 51.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,863,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Post by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

