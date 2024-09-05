PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Boosted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.35. 125,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

