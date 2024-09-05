Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $44,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.29. 681,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,085. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,935.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 642.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

