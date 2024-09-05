Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Down 7.4%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.97 and last traded at $52.25. 125,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 551,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $28,089,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

