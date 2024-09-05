Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $367.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $253.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 12 month low of $133.15 and a 12 month high of $254.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $22,564,766. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

