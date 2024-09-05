PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PGRU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 146,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 0.36. PropertyGuru Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGRU. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

