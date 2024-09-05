ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 4.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.57. 47,494,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 142,093,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
