ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 4.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.57. 47,494,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 142,093,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,169 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,325 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 474,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,458,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

