Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.59

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 5830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$125.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of C$6.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0469518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

