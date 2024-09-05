Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.59

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 5830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.
Pulse Seismic Stock Down 5.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$125.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 4.05.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of C$6.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0469518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend
About Pulse Seismic
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
