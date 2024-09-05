PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

