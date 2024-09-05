Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,532 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 242.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.6% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $140.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 207.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average of $163.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

