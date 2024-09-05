Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,330 shares during the quarter. Confluent accounts for about 3.5% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,280 over the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

