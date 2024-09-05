Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $59.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

