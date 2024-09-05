Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,231 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $2,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $4,900,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,251. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

