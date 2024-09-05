Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $82.45 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $95.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.