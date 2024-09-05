Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 352,832 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.66% of Marcus & Millichap worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,619.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMI opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Report on MMI

About Marcus & Millichap

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.