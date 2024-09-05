Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Issued By Roth Capital

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Perpetua Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 37.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 51.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

