Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lowered by Zacks Research

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $136.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in UFP Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

