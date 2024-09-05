Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $229.05 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $229.05 million and approximately $26.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.73 or 0.04222393 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00038321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,304,072 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.