Quantum (QUA) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $21.12 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,196.40 or 0.99852313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

