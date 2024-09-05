Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Stock Price Up 40%

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 105,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 67,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Quest PharmaTech Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.09.
Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Quest PharmaTech
Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.
