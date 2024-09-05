Ralph A. Clark Sells 6,479 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,118. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair lowered shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 70.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 95,492 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

