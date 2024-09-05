Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $218.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

