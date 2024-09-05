Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 50 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $232.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,688. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.77 and its 200 day moving average is $215.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.