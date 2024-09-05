RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,430 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 48,209 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.1 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

