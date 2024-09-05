Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 859,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,957,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several research firms have commented on RXRX. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,515,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,682 shares of company stock worth $1,615,272 in the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,769,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

