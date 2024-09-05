Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,108.45.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,179.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,017.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.