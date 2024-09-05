Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,250.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.95.

REGN traded down $28.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,151.20. 175,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,496. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,017.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,298,963. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

