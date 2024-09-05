REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 67.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

