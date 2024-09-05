REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
