Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Reliance were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 2,870.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance Trading Up 0.3 %

Reliance stock opened at $273.49 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.70.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

