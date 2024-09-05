Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lifted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.48. 195,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,609. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average of $192.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.