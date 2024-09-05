Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.04 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $76.04 million and $868,845.46 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09902367 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $896,658.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

