Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/3/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $142.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $146.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
GWRE stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.05. 232,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,996. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,108.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
