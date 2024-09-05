Reviewing Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81% Marketing Alliance 6.11% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roadzen and Marketing Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $50.04 million 2.49 -$99.67 million N/A N/A Marketing Alliance $19.59 million 0.58 $1.04 million $0.15 9.27

Analyst Recommendations

Marketing Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadzen.

This is a summary of current ratings for Roadzen and Marketing Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roadzen currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 449.45%. Given Roadzen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Risk and Volatility

Roadzen has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Roadzen beats Marketing Alliance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Free Report)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.