Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RMV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.35) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.92).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 551.51. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 457.70 ($6.02) and a one year high of GBX 709 ($9.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

