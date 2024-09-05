Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.48. 4,114,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 40,993,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

