Rob Orgel Sells 4,552 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,118.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Flywire Stock Up 0.9 %

Flywire stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 676,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

