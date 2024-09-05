Robert Buckley Sells 4,379 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $771,579.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,217,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40.

On Friday, July 12th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $311,447.70.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average of $167.96. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Creative Planning boosted its position in Novanta by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 71.1% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Novanta by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 434,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

