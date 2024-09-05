Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 23.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.