Roubaix Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. MKS Instruments comprises about 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 239.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $23,171,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $276,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

