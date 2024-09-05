Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Bel Fuse makes up approximately 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Bel Fuse worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 223.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BELFB opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $817.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

