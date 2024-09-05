Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,646 shares during the period. Neogen accounts for about 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 715,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 571,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

