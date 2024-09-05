Royal Bank of Canada Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $400.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Down 2.9 %

HUM stock traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,748. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.95 and its 200-day moving average is $347.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.