RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $55,482.83

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $55,482.83 or 0.98983802 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $155.02 million and approximately $549.34 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,052.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.51 or 0.00546833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00118040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00308495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00080281 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 56,561.15967834 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

