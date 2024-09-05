RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.31. The company had a trading volume of 559,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,371. The company has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

