Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 13,306 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $388,934.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 470,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,747.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00.
Sprout Social Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of SPT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $61,000.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
