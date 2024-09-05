Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

