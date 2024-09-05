Saga (SAGA) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Saga (SAGA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Saga has a market cap of $133.21 million and $52.38 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002351 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,030,546,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,149,639 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,030,457,232 with 101,116,890 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.31620422 USD and is up 15.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $46,590,686.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.