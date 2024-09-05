Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.33.

Saia stock traded down $18.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.26. 376,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.37. Saia has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Saia will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 347.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $27,733,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

