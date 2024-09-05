Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading Down 8.4%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Sandfire Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.
About Sandfire Resources
