Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading Down 8.4%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

About Sandfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.